Huset’s highlights from Sunday night

Zebell, Bickett and Thram win features
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a hot night for racing at Huset’s Speedway last night.

In the Late Model Street Stocks JJ Zebell hadn’t won in 20 years at the track. But last night was his 3rd win in the past year in Brandon. That’s something to feel good about.

in the 305 Dillen Bickett dominated the race and if the last name sounds familiar, his grandpa and his uncle have both had plenty of success at Huset’s.

and the the 410 Sprints, Christopher Thram was your winner. And it was his first ever win on the dirt in Brandon...

