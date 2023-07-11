Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced 64 foods that will make their debut at this year’s fair.

Fair staff will be holding a Facebook livestream at 1 p.m. on July 18 to name the top three new food entries to be voted on by fair goers during the fair.

2023 New Food List:

(Banh Mi) Vietnamese Sandwich

(Café Muoi) Salted Coffee

A-Hootenanny Ice Cream

Amish Donuts

Apple Pie Cookie Ice Cream

Bacon and Sweet Corn Lobster Rolls

Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Dog

Bauder’s Cherry Dream Ice Cream

Berry Bowl-Frozen Sorbet

Birch Beer Soda

Blueberry Mini Donuts

Bubble Tea

Bucket of Soda

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

Burrito Bowl

Butterbeer Ice Cream

Byrd Dawg Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Caramel Apple Cake Pops

Catfish in a Boat or on a Stick

Chicken Salad Hoagie

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Italian Chicken Hoagie

Chopped Italian Ham Hoagie

Chopped Italian Roast Beef Hoagie

Citrus Boost Energy Drink

Cookie Dough Sundae

Cotton Candy Art

Cotton Candy Cheese Cake

Craft Link on a Stick

Crunch Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick

Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese

Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick

Deep Fried Sweet Corn Nugget

Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds

Dough Crazy (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Brookie, CC Dough w/o CC, Monster, Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream) Sweet Stick

Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail

Grilled Shrimp on a Stick

Grinder Ball

Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese

Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae

Iowa Twinkie-Jalapeno Filled with Pulled Pork, Corn and Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, Smoked with Sweet and Sticky BBQ, Finished with Ranch

Korean Bacon Egg Dog

Korean Egg Dog

Lamb Gyro Salad

Made from Scratch Bacon Maple Monkey Bread

Orange (with Peppermint) Sipper

Orange Float

Orange Slush

Orange-Frosty

Oreo Brownie Blast

Peanut Butter Cream Donuts

Pop Corn Shrimp

Pork Belly Pinwheel

Raspberry Chipotle Grilled Cheese

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Poke Bowl

Shrimp Tacos

Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae

Southern Fried Corn on the Cob

The Ooey Gooey All American Grilled Cheese

Ube Funnel Cake

Walking Banana Dessert

Walking Smores Dessert

Walleye in a Boat or on a Stick

