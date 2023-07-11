Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced 64 foods that will make their debut at this year’s fair.
Fair staff will be holding a Facebook livestream at 1 p.m. on July 18 to name the top three new food entries to be voted on by fair goers during the fair.
2023 New Food List:
- (Banh Mi) Vietnamese Sandwich
- (Café Muoi) Salted Coffee
- A-Hootenanny Ice Cream
- Amish Donuts
- Apple Pie Cookie Ice Cream
- Bacon and Sweet Corn Lobster Rolls
- Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Dog
- Bauder’s Cherry Dream Ice Cream
- Berry Bowl-Frozen Sorbet
- Birch Beer Soda
- Blueberry Mini Donuts
- Bubble Tea
- Bucket of Soda
- Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
- Burrito Bowl
- Butterbeer Ice Cream
- Byrd Dawg Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Caramel Apple Cake Pops
- Catfish in a Boat or on a Stick
- Chicken Salad Hoagie
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich
- Chopped Italian Chicken Hoagie
- Chopped Italian Ham Hoagie
- Chopped Italian Roast Beef Hoagie
- Citrus Boost Energy Drink
- Cookie Dough Sundae
- Cotton Candy Art
- Cotton Candy Cheese Cake
- Craft Link on a Stick
- Crunch Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick
- Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese
- Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick
- Deep Fried Sweet Corn Nugget
- Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds
- Dough Crazy (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Brookie, CC Dough w/o CC, Monster, Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream) Sweet Stick
- Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail
- Grilled Shrimp on a Stick
- Grinder Ball
- Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese
- Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae
- Iowa Twinkie-Jalapeno Filled with Pulled Pork, Corn and Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, Smoked with Sweet and Sticky BBQ, Finished with Ranch
- Korean Bacon Egg Dog
- Korean Egg Dog
- Lamb Gyro Salad
- Made from Scratch Bacon Maple Monkey Bread
- Orange (with Peppermint) Sipper
- Orange Float
- Orange Slush
- Orange-Frosty
- Oreo Brownie Blast
- Peanut Butter Cream Donuts
- Pop Corn Shrimp
- Pork Belly Pinwheel
- Raspberry Chipotle Grilled Cheese
- Shrimp Ceviche
- Shrimp Poke Bowl
- Shrimp Tacos
- Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae
- Southern Fried Corn on the Cob
- The Ooey Gooey All American Grilled Cheese
- Ube Funnel Cake
- Walking Banana Dessert
- Walking Smores Dessert
- Walleye in a Boat or on a Stick
