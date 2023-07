SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeff Gould joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday to talk about bringing “America’s Story” to Mount Rushmore on July 20.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater and is free to the public.

For more information, visit americasstory250.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.