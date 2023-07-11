Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More Storms Today, Tonight

Slight Risk of Severe Weather
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a cooler day on tap across the region for your Tuesday. Clouds will quickly increase across the region ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Rain will develop in northern and western parts of the region this morning and spread south and east through the day. Highs will be in the 70s for most. There’s a Slight Risk of severe weather, especially in the southern part of the region. Main threats will be for large hail and strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question, especially to the south.

Some of those thunderstorms could linger into Wednesday morning. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions across the region with highs right around 80. We’ll keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the end of this week with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the 80s around for high temperatures and it looks like we should stay dry. A slight warm up looks on the way for next week with highs getting close to 90 again.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Tracking Some Storms Tonight
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast