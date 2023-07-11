More Storms Today, Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a cooler day on tap across the region for your Tuesday. Clouds will quickly increase across the region ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Rain will develop in northern and western parts of the region this morning and spread south and east through the day. Highs will be in the 70s for most. There’s a Slight Risk of severe weather, especially in the southern part of the region. Main threats will be for large hail and strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question, especially to the south.

Some of those thunderstorms could linger into Wednesday morning. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions across the region with highs right around 80. We’ll keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the end of this week with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the 80s around for high temperatures and it looks like we should stay dry. A slight warm up looks on the way for next week with highs getting close to 90 again.

