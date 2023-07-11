Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash

CORSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near Corson, South Dakota, Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on S.D. Highway 11 and pulled over to the side of the road. A 2016 Hyundai Tucson was also traveling north on S.D. Highway 11 behind the motorcycle. As the Hyundai approached the motorcycle, the motorcycle turned out in front of the Hyundai to perform a U-turn. The Hyundai struck the motorcycle.

The 62-year-old male driver of the motorcycle died at an area hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to officials.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.