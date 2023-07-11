Avera Medical Minute
Names released in Lake County fatal crash

(WITN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle versus car crash near Madison on July 1.

The incident happened around 11:36 a.m.

Officials state that a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on S.D. Highway 19 and had slowed to turn left onto 241st St. A 2005 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was traveling north behind the Honda Odyssey. As the Honda was turning left, the motorcycle collided with the rear driver-side door of the Honda. The motorcycle driver separated from the motorcycle and was struck by the Honda. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

The motorcycle driver — 44-year-old Joseph Sanow of Worthington — was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey — 71-year-old Beverly Timmer of Sioux Falls — received minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

