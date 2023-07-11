Noem announces Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 90 teaching aides have been chosen to take part in South Dakota’s Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway.

The program starts with the 2023-24 school year, and the participants will gain teacher certifications through the process.

“When I announced that we would be rebooting our registered apprenticeship programs here in South Dakota, this is exactly the kind of thing I had in mind,” said Gov. Noem. “This new opportunity will allow South Dakotans to work towards their bachelor’s degree this year, while still providing them the freedom to continue working. Our kids and grandkids deserve the best teachers we can give them, and this pathway will help us meet that goal.”

The Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway helps para-educators working within South Dakota school districts become fully certified teachers.

For two years, participants will complete their coursework virtually in the evenings. After serving as student teachers, program participants will earn a bachelor’s degree in education.

“I am very excited for these para-educators. They are all fitting candidates to fill the state’s teacher pipeline. They already live and work in our communities, and they are committed to providing their students with the best possible education,” said South Dakota Secretary of Education Dr. Joseph Graves. “I want to thank Dr. Kathryn Blaha, our Director of the Division of Certification and Accreditation, who worked tirelessly to get this project off the ground.”

The program’s coursework is offered through a partnership between Northern State University and Dakota State University.

More information about the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway is available here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.