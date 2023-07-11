NSU creates courses to help educators teach new social studies standards

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University will be offering two new courses this fall to equip educators with the tools needed to implement the new social studies standards.

The standards, which were passed by the South Dakota Board of Education Standards in April, were a subject of contention among educators and the committee that drafted them. Those in opposition to the standards argued they were too complex and inappropriate.

Northern State announced Tuesday that it will be offering two one-credit courses specifically designed for teachers. The first course is “American Foundations: American Founding,” and it caters to elementary teachers. The course provides content on the founding of the United States and focuses on the American Revolution and the United States Constitution.

The second course, “American Foundations: Civil Rights,” is catered toward secondary education teachers. The course focuses on the history of civil rights through analyzing grassroots movements, government policies, and court cases.

Both courses are taught online with one-day workshops on NSU’s campus in early August.

Jon Schaff, a political science professor at NSU, will be assisting with both courses. Schaff was one of the 15 members of the commission that prepared the draft of the new standards.

“To make these courses more accessible, Northern State University is pleased to offer them at a reduced rate of $40. Additionally, we are providing a stipend of $150 to teachers attending the one-day workshop, which includes complimentary food and drink,” Schaff said. “We believe this is an excellent opportunity for teachers to review content, learn different methodological strategies, and collaborate to enhance social studies education.”

The standards will not officially go into place until the 2025-2026 school year.

