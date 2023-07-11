One dead in Madison house fire Monday night

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead following a house fire in Madison Monday night. It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a fatal motorcycle accident and a death at Lake Madison last week.

MORE: Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman

Madison Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Minnaert said when the first crews responded to the fire on the 300 block of Harth Avenue North, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Crews entered the home once they learned there was still an individual inside, but were unable to rescue them in time.

“When we got on scene, we were made aware that there was one person inside the house yet. It was a female, and she is deceased,” Minnaert said.

Nichelle Reed and her family had only bought the house last September. She said she remembers putting her kids to bed and winding down for the night, before finding the fire.

“I remember getting all of the kids out, getting our pets out and trying to go back inside. I was trying to put the fire out myself. Just watching them cut it all down, trying to get her out,” Reed said.

That individual was a roommate living with Reed and her family at the time — one she said was basically a part of the family.

“Our roommate, our best friend. She was like a sister to us,” Reed said.

With this fire being the third death in Lake County in the past couple of weeks, Minnaert said the department has been focusing on the mental health of its volunteers. He said while they’ve signed up and know the dangers and risks of the scenes they respond to, it still takes a toll mentally and physically.

MORE: Names released in Lake County fatal crash

“We met with a minister last night, my guys did after we left the scene, just to make sure everyone’s got their mental health and is hanging in there. They’re all volunteers. We don’t see it a lot, but when we do see it, it’s just never good,” Minnaert said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.