Pierre family loses home, pets in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No persons were injured during a house fire in Pierre, but there was significant loss.

According to DRG News, the fire happened Monday afternoon. Pierre Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said they were called to a home on Pasque Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

“Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire, heavy smoke coming from the structure. It looked like the fire had worked from the outside to the interior of the structure. Shortly after arrival, there was an explosion of sorts. That explosion was the result of a 20-pound propane cylinder that was affected by the fire,” said Paul.

According to a GoFundMe Page, the home was owned by Betty and Fred Hanson, who lived there for 30 years. The home, possessions, and pets were lost in the fire. Friends and family of the Hansons are raising money to support them in the aftermath of the loss.

Paul said emergency responders were on the scene for around four hours in temperatures reaching above 90 degrees.

“With the weather, you have that type and you’re wearing all your firefighting gear, it takes a toll on your body in a hurry. We also had River City Transit provide a bus up there for air conditioning for rehab to get out of the heat for anybody that needed it,” said Paul.

Paul said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Ft. Pierre Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene to assist.

