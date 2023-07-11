Police: two Sioux Falls stabbings are related

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are in the hospital after police were called to the scenes of two stabbing incidents on Monday night.

At approximately 9:02 p.m. Monday night, the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to the area of N. Dakota Avenue and W. Brookings Street for a male that was stabbed. Officers arrived at the scene, but the unknown victim had left the area.

A short time late, officers were dispatched to the area of W. 8th St. and N. Spring Ave, which is about a mile south of the initial stabbing scene. This call, however, was for two stabbing victims.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the investigation determined that both scenes were related.

Two male victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. More information on the incident will be given at a press briefing on Tuesday. Dakota News Now will be at the briefing and will provide more details as they become available.

