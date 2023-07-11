Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: two Sioux Falls stabbings are related

Two men are in the hospital after police were called to the scenes of two stabbing incidents on Monday night.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are in the hospital after police were called to the scenes of two stabbing incidents on Monday night.

At approximately 9:02 p.m. Monday night, the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to the area of N. Dakota Avenue and W. Brookings Street for a male that was stabbed. Officers arrived at the scene, but the unknown victim had left the area.

A short time late, officers were dispatched to the area of W. 8th St. and N. Spring Ave, which is about a mile south of the initial stabbing scene. This call, however, was for two stabbing victims.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the investigation determined that both scenes were related.

Two male victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. More information on the incident will be given at a press briefing on Tuesday. Dakota News Now will be at the briefing and will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

Jack Freeburg was one of just 10 students in the nation to receive a $10,000 scholarship from...
Blind Volin student earns prestigious national scholarship
Luverne’s Hot Dog Nite takes place Thursday
Avera Medical Minute: Marking 30 years since the first cardiac stent procedure
Helping Kids Round First
Flandreau-based Helping Kids Round First helps pack meals for refugees in Africa