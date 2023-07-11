SDSU men to play Towson at Sanford Pentagon in December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team will take on the Towson Tigers in a non-conference matchup at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 1. This marks the 19th time SDSU will compete at the Sanford Pentagon, while it will be the first time Towson plays on Heritage Court.

Ticket information and game time will be announced later.

“There’s always a special energy inside the Sanford Pentagon when a local program like South Dakota State plays, and we’re excited to introduce fans to another top mid-major program in Towson,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “This is the fifth announced Division I game on the Pentagon schedule for this year, and we can’t wait for the fall to get this season tipped off.”

South Dakota State, a member of the Summit League, is coming off a 19-13 season which saw the Jackrabbits advance to the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament. Head coach Eric Henderson leads a South Dakota State team that has been one of the most successful men’s basketball programs over the past decade. The Jackrabbits have totaled 226 wins in the last 10 seasons, ranking 28th among all Division I men’s programs during that stretch.

Three players return from the 2022-23 season that earned recognition from the Summit League. Zeke Mayo was an All-Summit League First Team selection, Matt Mims was picked to the All-Defensive Team and William Kyle III was a selection to the All-Newcomer Team.

“To have the opportunity to play at the Sanford Pentagon once again is extremely exciting. We are looking forward to facing a quality opponent in Towson in one of the premiere college basketball venues in the country,” said Henderson. “We are thankful for our partnership with Sanford and their shared interest in having the Jackrabbits play at the Pentagon. We can’t wait to fill the Pentagon again in Blue!”

Towson, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons as well as back-to-back CAA semifinals appearances. Head coach Pat Skerry was named Skip Prosser Man of the Year by CollegeInsider.com for his success on the court and moral integrity off it.

“We are excited to play in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, which annually hosts outstanding non-conference college basketball games,” said Skerry. “The challenge of playing South Dakota State, who has won 49 games over the last two seasons, will absolutely prepare us for CAA play later in the year.”

This year’s contest will mark the first meeting between SDSU and Towson.

South Dakota State vs. Towson is the fourth NCAA Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Auburn plays Baylor on Nov. 7, Nebraska takes on Oregon State on Nov. 18 and Oregon matches up against Syracuse on Dec. 17.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball games. Last December, the Pentagon hosted a rematch of the 2021 men’s national championship game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga. Two weeks later, the defending women’s national champions and No. 1 ranked South Carolina defeated South Dakota State on Heritage Court.

Story courtesy Sanford Health

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.