SFPD urges public to lock car doors after weekend break-ins

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple vehicles in Sioux Falls were broken into over the weekend, leading the Sioux Falls Police Department to advise the public to lock their doors.

It takes about 20 seconds to sing “Happy Birthday” twice or to run 100 meters.

It also only takes about 20 seconds for a thief to break into your car and steal personal belongings.

Dakota News Now intern Karlee Phillips reported that during the summer months, car thefts aren’t slowing down. So, Sioux Falls officials want to remind the public to take precautions.

Police say 4 vehicle break-ins happened over the weekend at The Commons apartment complex. Security cameras caught a group of thieves stealing from an unlocked vehicle. They are seen digging through personal items before making their getaway.

“This is the thing that criminals look for is unlocked cars. We know that specifically. They’re driving around or going to different areas where there’s cars and checking to see if there’s any that are unlocked,” said Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

While larceny numbers are down this year, the city strives to lower those statistics even more. The Sioux Falls City Council is discussing a $50,000 increase in the police budget to raise awareness toward locking car doors.

“Letting people know this type of crime happens and steps they can take to try to minimize themselves being a victim is what we’re trying to do,” said Clemens.

Police say it’s also just as important for the public to speak up if they see something.

Rest assured, there are still plenty of ways to avoid having your vehicle broken into like simply remembering to lock your car doors or taking the keys out of the ignition when you’re away. In Sioux Falls, Karlee Phillips, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

