Sioux Falls Development Foundation hosts scavenger hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is constantly looking for new ways to connect and support the community.

“We have 14 different programs to help — from talent attraction to talent development to what we call the business partnerships,” said the VP of Talent and Workplace Development, Denise Guzzetta. “All the programs are really designed so that businesses can take what they need as a resource and get the tools that they need for help.”

The INTERN Sioux Falls: Discover DTSF Scavenger Hunt took place Tuesday afternoon throughout Downtown Sioux Falls.

“The INTERN Scavenger Hunt is where we’re immersing all of these college interns into our community,” said Guzzetta. “We’re doing it over two hours with 13 stops through our business community through downtown, all these wonderful shops. So they get to know places like where the mayor is, and then places like the most popular ice cream place and coffee place. and so it really immerses them. They’re paired in groups of two. We have about 25 teams that are going to be competing today.”

“This event is so important. There’s a tie between community, cause and career,” said Guzzetta. “We know that it’s no longer just about a career. It’s no longer just about a paycheck. It’s about really getting involved in the community — being immersed in that community and really feeling like you’re a member and you’re active and you have a voice. This sets the stage for success.”

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is hosting a variety of other events focused on connection and growth throughout this month.

