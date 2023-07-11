Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules