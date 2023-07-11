Avera Medical Minute
Tips on how to prevent road rage conflict

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At one point or another, most people have probably all experienced some form of road rage. An incident in Sioux Falls over the weekend took it to another level, resulting in gunshots.

“It’s not very often in Sioux Falls that those types of things happen, but I have seen it a few times over the years,” Cody Nachreiner said, a sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police officials say the conflict began in the area of 6th Street and Cliff Avenue when Daniel Jay Bien Jr. is said to have cut off another driver.

This led to a verbal altercation down the road at 10th and Cliff, but it didn’t stop there.

“At one point one of the drivers (Bien) took out a handgun pointed it at the vehicle of the other victim and then did end up firing at least one round,” Sgt. Nachreiner said.

Bien was arrested and faces several charges including discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Even though it doesn’t elevate to the level of gunshots often, Nachreiner says it’s always best to avoid any road rage.

”You don’t know who’s in the car next to you, so avoid hand gestures, avoid any sort of verbal dialogue that goes between the two of you. Just try to be the bigger person and move on with your day and hopefully that person moves on with theirs,” Sgt. Nachreiner said.

If you’re a person who is prone to road rage you can take a page out of the police department’s playbook.

“Take a few deep breaths before you take any action. If you’ve got a second to just take a deep breath before you act that always clears your mind,” Sgt. Nachreiner said. “We teach in de-escalation to take 2.4 seconds to take 2.4 minutes to take 2.4 hours before you act.”

If you find yourself the victim of road rage police recommend pulling over and calling 911.

If the person pulls over as well, get to a safe location, such as a firehouse or a police department.

