Water main beak floods portion of Downtown Sioux Falls

Water main break in DTSF
Water main break in DTSF(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of 10th Street between Main and Dakota was closed Tuesday evening as city crews responded to a water main break in the area.

Ryan Johnson, the City of Sioux Falls Utility Administrator tells Dakota News Now that city officials were notified of “a lot of water” running down the street in front of Carnegie Town Hall around 5:15 p.m.

Johnson says corrosion likely caused the 12-inch ductile iron pipe to burst.

Crews will be working overnight to dig up concrete and replace the section of broken pipe.

They hope to have the pipe out of the ground and a gravel surface in place by Wednesday morning, with a concrete patch in the coming days.

