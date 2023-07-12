$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery, a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lewis Drug on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls.

The winning ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just a Mega Ball away from the jackpot, which is now estimated to be at $560 million by the next drawing on Friday. The winning numbers were 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64, while the Mega Ball was 5.

The South Dakota Lottery recommends the winner sign the back of his or her ticket immediately. The prize may be claimed at any South Dakota Lottery validation center.

Other Match 5 winners from Tuesday’s drawing were from California and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.