Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Three are dead, 14 are injured in a Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and fourteen injured.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed three people on the bus were killed and 14 were seriously injured in crash, involving the Greyhound bus and multiple semi-trucks. They also stated that no one in the trucks were injured.

Four were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles, and the highway is still closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US consumer inflation reaches 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
First West Nile pools detected in Brown, Beadle, Minnehaha Counties
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says