Annual rate increase for ambulance services in SF discussed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Tuesday, The Sioux Falls City Council voted on whether to approve an annual rate increase for ambulance services in the city.

In 2015 the city signed a contract with Patient Care EMS to provide ambulance service in the city.

In that contract an annual rate increase was agreed upon.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert says this increase is largely due to the increase in costs each year.

“Everything is inflating so they need to increase their rates and contractually we’ve agreed as part of this franchise that we would approve rate increases that are at CPI inflation each year,” said Greg Neitzert, SF City Councilor.

He shared what this increase will look like.

“This year it is 4.9% based on the CPI. In some years with lower inflation, it has been 3% even though inflation was less than that,” said Neitzert.

Joshua Brumwell, Patient Care EMS chief operating officer discussed how the increase can benefit those needing ambulance services.

“This rate increase allows us to enhance salaries, purchase new ambulances, purchase more in advances medical equipment, and just maintain the level of service that Sioux Falls has come to expect,” said Joshua Brumwell, Patient Care EMS chief operating officer.

Helping them to keep up with the number of calls they receive.

“We have seen an exponential increase in the amount of calls each month. We had a 17% increase in call volume in the month of May this year,” said Brumwell.

At the end of the day, he says it can truly make a difference in someone’s life.

“We continue to strive to meet and excel our response time metrics, a priority one call we have eight minute and fifty-nine seconds to get on scene and on up to our priority five calls which is our non-emergency request for service,” said Brumwell.

The rate increase will go into effect this August 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.