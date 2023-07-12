Avera Medical Minute
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open

By John Gaskins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — For a small town like Estelline, South Dakota — population 786 — the city pool is the lifeblood of the summer.

But this summer, the pool opened July 5 — over a month later than normal — due to mechanical issues, and that led to another problem.

“The lack of lifeguards,” said pool co-manager Renee Luckhurst. “We’d have people interested, then back out if we didn’t get a hold of them right away, because we didn’t know (when we were going to open).”

That’s when Diana Calkins — a local small business owner — stepped in.

Well — dove in.

“I love to swim,” Calkins said. “Always have. I swam in college. I love to come swimming. I spent all of my summers here as a kid.”

Diana was a lifeguard here for two summers in college, but she hadn’t sat on the perch in 30 years. Still, she said taking the plunge and earning back her certification was an easy decision, both to help her community and be around her 8-year-old daughter Taya.

“She’s a fish. Absolutely a fish,” Calkins said. “I’m fortunate that I’m home with her in the summer, so this is a great opportunity for us.”

Taya said she loves that her mom has become a lifeguard, “because now she can save people.”

If she isn’t saving lives, she’s at least saving the day by filling in whenever one of her two high school-aged co-workers can’t make it, which can be quite a bit, considering their busy summer athletics schedules.

“She’s just been a great asset. It’s awesome,” Luckhurst said. “I think the kids look up differently to an adult being out on the deck as opposed to a 15-year-old or 17-year-old.”

“That’s what gives me joy — these kids,” Calkins said. “Especially in this town with limited things for them to do. It’s a great activity. They’re out there exercising. They’re not in front of a video game. They’re making social friends.”

This lifeguard revival may not be just a summer fling for Diana. She has already talked to an indoor pool about 20 minutes away about taking the chair and teaching swimming lessons as soon as her hometown hangout is closed and the kids are back at school.

