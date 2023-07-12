Excitement building for Sioux Steel District with end in sight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Excitement is building for The Steel District in downtown Sioux Falls with the end in sight.

The project has been in the works since 2015 and was well underway by 2020.

With the finish line now in sight Luke Jessen, Lloyd Companies V.P of development says many are waiting in anticipation for the final product.

“This project is very well talked about; we’ve really been working on it since 2015 as Lloyd Companies but really I think the community has been talking about the opportunity to redevelop Sioux Steel for the past couple of decades really,” said Luke Jessen, Lloyd Companies V.P. of development.

Raquel Blount, Lloyd Companies V.P of Commercial Real Estate shared where the project is at and some of the updates.

“Our hotel is well under construction and coming along very nicely, we have our office tower which is nine floors, and I would say we are about a little over 70% leased in the office tower. Our third building project is the building that houses the parking ramp and structure and that gets wrapped with some retail on the main level and then apartments and condominiums,” said Raquel Blount, Lloyd Companies V.P. of Commercial Real Estate.

Jessen highlighting these retailers.

“Underneath the office tower there is a taco tequila bar, a seafood steakhouse type of place, as well as a burger dive. That will be exciting having all those three coming to the Steel District next year,” said Jessen.

With other projects happening around the same time, Blount says it will truly enhance the downtown scene.

“The Jacobson Plaza, and the Levitt, and our Cascade Project. It fills that whole area and makes it a dynamic, attractive place to come dine and hangout,” said Blount.

With the overall project on track and plans to be finished by 2024 Jessen says more updates will be on the way.

“People can start to see it now that buildings are taking shape and all the time, we are getting questions about when it will be done, who is moving in things like that. I think that the community is excited to see a finish line in sight,” said Jessen.

The office tower and parking ramp will be opening this September 2023.

