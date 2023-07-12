Avera Medical Minute
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

A boy fights for his life after allegedly getting shot six times by his mother's ex-boyfriend. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Adriana De Alba
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (WFAA) – A 10-year-old boy in Texas was hospitalized after police said he was shot six times with an AR-style rifle on the Fourth of July by his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Some of the details of this story may be disturbing for some readers.

Cody John is currently in the ICU fighting for his life.

“It’s a nightmare that you don’t wake up from,” Cody’s grandmother, Vickie Cross, said.

The Denton Police Department said Cody was in the front yard with his mother when her ex-boyfriend Travis Rollins drove 60 miles to their home and got out of his truck.

“He chased her with an AR back inside of the residence,” Cross said.

Police said Rollins then shot Cody six times, hitting his face and head twice.

“My daughter cradled my grandson trying to encourage him to stay alive,” Cross said.

Cody was airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

He suffered from a ruptured lung, a broken femur, and a fractured jaw.

Cody’s grandparents said it’s a miracle he survived.

“And if he survives we have no idea what his quality of life will be,” Cross said.

Cody went through multiple surgeries, but doctors said one of the bullets would stay in his brain forever.

“To see him in that bed, being kept alive with machines, not able to communicate, not able to get up and play like other children are this summer. He didn’t deserve this,” Cross said.

The grandparents said the suspect was violent with their daughter, and she had reported it to authorities and ended the relationship.

Rollins was arrested by police and charged with two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Cody, who was once full of life, is now left with an uncertain future.

