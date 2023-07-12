Great Plains Zoo welcomes Humboldt penguin chick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced Wednesday that a Humboldt penguin chick has hatched and can be seen by guests in the next few weeks.

Zoo officials state that Humboldt penguins are a vulnerable species, so this chick’s health since its June 16 hatching is exciting.

Animal care and veterinary teams have closely monitored the chick for the last few weeks and are happy with the chick’s progress.

The chick’s egg was laid by Maya and given to Pippa and Quince to incubate. According to the zoo, Pippa and Quince have already raised two chicks at the Great Plains Zoo – 4-year-old Paco and two-year-old Rico – so care team members trust they’ll also take good care of this chick.

“Fostering eggs is a practice used in penguin breeding colonies from time to time,” said Kim Miller, penguin area supervisor. “Sometimes it takes a few tries and practice for penguins to learn how to incubate and hatch an egg successfully. Maya and El Niño are not yet very experienced with this process. When Maya laid two fertile eggs, we felt their best chance would be if they only had one egg to focus on. Pippa and Quince have mastered parenthood, so they were the best choice to foster the other egg. They had no trouble accepting the egg into their nest and taking over parental duties.”

According to zoo officials, guests will see the chick begin to leave its spot beneath its parents to explore the penguin habitat in the coming weeks.

A gender reveal is coming soon as vet staff will perform a blood draw to determine whether it is a male or female.

For more information about the Great Plains Zoo, visit GreatZoo.org.

