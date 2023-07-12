Huron edges SF West in legion baseball Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron and SF West played a legion doubleheader at Harmodon Park Tuesday night. And in the first game, Post 7 came away with a 5-3 win. SF West took the early lead. But RBI’s from Ethan Busch and Mason Davis and a trio of bases loaded walks were the difference.

SF West came back to win the nightcap of the doubleheader 7-4. They will face SF East on Wednesday night.

