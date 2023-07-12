Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Huron edges SF West in legion baseball Tuesday night

Legion baseball at Harmodon Park
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron and SF West played a legion doubleheader at Harmodon Park Tuesday night. And in the first game, Post 7 came away with a 5-3 win. SF West took the early lead. But RBI’s from Ethan Busch and Mason Davis and a trio of bases loaded walks were the difference.

SF West came back to win the nightcap of the doubleheader 7-4. They will face SF East on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash

Latest News

West Lyon baseball and softball teams battle for a spot in state tournaments
West Lyon Baseball and Softball looking to advance to state tournaments
Canaries take 2nd straight from league's top team at Birdcage
Canaries carry over momentum from Monday’s walkoff win against Monarchs
West Lyon baseball and softball teams battle for a spot in state tournaments
West Lyon baseball and softball teams battle for a spot in state tournament
Huron takes game one of doubleheader from SF West
Huron takes first game of doubleheader from SF West