Jackley issues statement on Mitchell baseball investigation
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed the State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the Mitchell American Legion Baseball Program.
The baseball program’s activities were suspended last month pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct. According to the team’s website, all Post 18 Varsity Legion games have been canceled since June 23.
Attorney General Jackley shared the following statement on Wednesday: