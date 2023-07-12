Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackley issues statement on Mitchell baseball investigation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed the State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the Mitchell American Legion Baseball Program.

The baseball program’s activities were suspended last month pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct. According to the team’s website, all Post 18 Varsity Legion games have been canceled since June 23.

Attorney General Jackley shared the following statement on Wednesday:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lewis Drug on East 26th Street in...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Red-Footed Tortoise
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Red-footed Tortoise
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
First West Nile pools detected in Brown, Beadle, Minnehaha Counties
Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign Match Day: Modern Woodmen of America and Austin Vanhove