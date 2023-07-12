Jackley issues statement on Mitchell baseball investigation

Based upon the serious nature of the allegations that have been received and the public nature of the investigation, I am confirming that the State Division of Criminal Investigation and assisting agencies are engaged in an ongoing investigation of complaints surrounding the Mitchell American Legion baseball program.

As with all criminal complaints they are being taken seriously. The subjects of the investigation have had no formal charges filed against them at this time and are presumed innocent. The alleged victims and the subjects of the investigation deserve a complete and thorough investigation. Prosecuting authorities, including Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel, are doing a further review of the allegations and evidence.

It is my hope that this work by law enforcement does not unnecessarily interfere with the opportunity for those team members who have worked hard, to continue participation in the baseball program this season. I encourage that it would done safely and those authorities in charge have in place protections to avoid and ensure that the type of activities alleged do not occur.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call (605) 773-7202. Messages will be closely monitored.