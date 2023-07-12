Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem addresses prescription drug shortage in South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the...
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the measures she plans to take to address the shortage of prescription drugs in the state.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the measures she plans to take to address the shortage of prescription drugs in the state.

Noem shared her belief that it is a national security issue to take care of the health of the community.

The governor spoke about how her son Booker relied on albuterol as a child — albuterol is one medication she states South Dakota is short on currently.

“We need to take action to make sure we are protecting our families, our children.”

Noem stated the Department of Health keeps emergency caches of medications to use in case of shortages. She shared that the DOH will expand its medical stockpile to five more cities – Aberdeen, Hot Springs, Mobridge, Pierre, and Yankton.

Albuterol, epinephrine, insulin, prednisone, and pediatric amoxicillin will be added to the medical cache.

Noem is sending letters to congressional leadership, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, and the Food and Drug Administration, urging them to take action “to provide long-term policy solutions that will address this challenge.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

One Sioux Falls: Celebrating Park & Recreation Month, improving parking lots
Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Lawsuit filed to block Iowa abortion restrictions
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Two Sioux Falls women bit by dogs
Zoo officials state that Humboldt penguins are a vulnerable species, so this chick’s health...
Great Plains Zoo welcomes Humboldt penguin chick