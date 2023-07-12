Avera Medical Minute
Noem: calling for special session would be ‘fruitless’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem spoke out on the ongoing issue of carbon pipelines potentially being built in the state.

“Until statute is changed, the constitution is changed, I’m going to continue to fight for landowners but also recognize we are a state that follows its laws,” Noem said.

The Governor was in Sioux Falls speaking on the issue of prescription shortages, after her speech, Dakota News Now was able to ask Noem about a few other topics happening in the state, specifically property rights.

Some have called on Noem to request lawmakers into a special session regarding the issue of eminent domain and potential carbon pipelines going through the state.

Noem told Dakota News Now that her calling for a special session would be pointless, as lawmakers do not have a consensus on the issue at this time.

“They don’t have the ability to pass a bill right now if they were to go into special session. So, me being, forcing them to do so would be fruitless. The legislature can build consensus, come forward with a bill, call themselves into session, and take action if that’s what they choose to do,” Noem said.

A property rights round-up was held at the State Capitol last week, many landowners were hoping the Governor would make an appearance, but she did not attend.

