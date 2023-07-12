One Sioux Falls: Celebrating Park & Recreation Month, improving parking lots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls Media Briefing detailed maintenance projects taking place on parking lots in the park system and ways the City of Sioux Falls is celebrating Park and Recreation Month throughout July.

Tory Miedema, park development specialist, gave updates on maintenance projects underway this summer. Three segments of the city bike trail (about nine miles) were targeted to repair cracks and maintain a smooth riding surface. These sections were a north segment that goes around the airport and penitentiary, a west segment going from 12th St. to Elmwood, and a south section that goes through Yankton Trail and Spencer Park.

The third and final segment will be finished Wednesday or Thursday of this week, opening up the complete trail except for a portion closed for the railroad project on the west side.

Parking lot improvements are planned for four parks in the park system this summer. Two parking lots will receive basic maintenance. Parking lots will be closed during work, but parks will remain open.

The first park is upper Sherman Park by 22nd St. and Kiwanis. Work started Monday, and the parking lot will be opened up by July 25.

Work at Pasley Park by Southeastern near 26th St. will happen Aug. 21 through Sep. 1.

The third parking lot getting improvements is Legacy Park at 12th and Sertoma. The number of parking spaces will almost triple, and lighting will be added. Work will take place from July 31 to Sep. 1. The parking lot and restroom will be closed during construction, but the park and bike trail will remain open. Portable toilets will be available for trail users in the area.

The final location is Farm Field west of Yankton Trail at 57th and Western. The closure will happen Aug. 7 to Sept. 6. The parking spaces will about double, and lighting will be added.

These improvements cost $730,000. Black-Top Paving is the general contractor.

Celebrating Park and Recreation Month in July

Jackie Nelson, recreation manager, said Sioux Falls has 81 parks and 29 miles of paved recreation trails around the city, and July offers a chance to take advantage of all these offerings.

Over 200 experiences throughout Sioux Falls have been organized to celebrate the month. These include Mondays at McKennan Park, Storyland Children’s Theatre, senior recreation trail tours, and hydrant parties.

The department has issued a challenge for residents to visit four parks in four weeks in the month of July. To participate, you can sign up online at siouxfalls.org/sfpr-month.

Participants receive a challenge every week of the month and complete the challenge by taking a photo and sharing it on social media using #sfprmonth. Each post with the hashtag will be entered in a grand prize drawing. Prizes include a private golf cart tour with giraffe feeding at the Great Plains Zoo, a portable Blackstone grill, and an all-access ski pass at Great Bear.

