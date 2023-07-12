Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Nobody matched Monday’s winning numbers which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though nobody won the jackpot, a lucky player in Iowa won $2 million, and another lucky player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378.8 million. Both options are before taxes.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his...
‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day