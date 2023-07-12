Severe Storms this Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thunderstorms are moving across the region this morning with some severe weather. Main threats with these thunderstorms will be for 60 to 70 mph wind gusts. These thunderstorms will continue to move east and southeast this morning before we see clearing conditions this afternoon. highs will be in the 80s for most of us with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will roll back into the region Thursday ahead of another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe risk doesn’t look very good for Thursday night, but we could still have some strong storms roll through. Those will clear out Friday morning. Highs will stay in the 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the 80s around for high temperatures and it looks like we should stay dry. A slight warm up looks on the way for next week with highs getting close to 90 again. Other than a chance for some showers and storms next Wednesday, most of next week is looking to remain fairly dry.

