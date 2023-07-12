Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Sports Card Show taking place Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, the South Dakota Sports Card Show comes to the Sioux Falls area, giving you a chance to have your signatures authenticated by James Spencer authentication.

Jason Shanks joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Sunday at the Emerald Pines Barn.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Emerald Pines Barn, located at 7621 W. Maple St. in Sioux Falls.

