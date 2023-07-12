South Dakota Sports Card Show taking place Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, the South Dakota Sports Card Show comes to the Sioux Falls area, giving you a chance to have your signatures authenticated by James Spencer authentication.

Jason Shanks joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Sunday at the Emerald Pines Barn.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Emerald Pines Barn, located at 7621 W. Maple St. in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.