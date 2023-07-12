Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says

Larry Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts. (WILX, WESH, CNN)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prisoner suspected of stabbing convicted sex offender Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011, court records show.

McMillan attacked Nassar in his cell Sunday with a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before four other inmates rushed in and pulled him off of Nassar, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Correctional officers assigned to the unit at the United States Penitentiary Coleman responded to Nassar’s cell and performed what officials said were life-saving measures. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday with injuries including a collapsed lung.

___

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Public Welfare Foundation for reporting focused on criminal justice. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at http://twitter.com/mikesisak and Michael Balsamo at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

President Joe Biden credited NATO leaders for their resolve in supporting Ukraine against...
Biden: NATO stronger than ever
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
US officials: Chinese hackers breached unclassified govt email by foiling Microsoft security
New details emerge in Coast Guard sexual assault probe
President Joe Biden credited NATO leaders for their resolve in supporting Ukraine against...
At NATO summit, Biden says ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine