Two Sioux Falls women bit by dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two separate dog bite incidents occurred in Sioux Falls over the weekend. Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking to identify the dogs, which were both described as German Shepherds.

On Saturday around 4:00 p.m., a woman was bit by a dog at Spencer Dog Park. The woman was in the fenced-in large dog area with her dog when a black German Shepherd mix with a blue or green collar began attacking her dog. The woman tried to break up the dog fight and was bit on her finger and arm. The man who owns the German Shepherd did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The German Shepherd owner was described as a white male in his 40s wearing a green shirt with khaki shorts and a straw hat.

Sioux Falls Animal Control also reported that on Sunday around 1:15 p.m., a woman was at Whittier Park eating lunch when she was bit by a stray dog. The stray dog was described as a long-haired black and tan German Shepherd-type dog with a blue collar.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

