West Lyon Baseball and Softball looking to advance to state tournaments

Wildcats hope to extend seasons with wins at Estherville
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, IA. (Dakota News Now) -Region championships were on the line Tuesday in Estherville for both the West Lyon baseball and softball teams.

The Wildcats brought a 23-2 record into the baseball matchup with Forest City on a neutral site. Korey McKenney was brilliant for the Wildcats pitching a complete game shutout and fanning 9 Indians. The runs came with the bases loaded in the 5th inning on a hit by pitch and a walk. And Korey made the runs stand up.

The State Tournament is in Carroll starting on July 17th.

The girls softball team brought a 27-3 record to the diamond against Estherville Lincoln Central. The Midgets were 30-3 starting the night. The winner would advance to Fort Dodge next Monday for the week long state tournament. The Wildcats took the early lead when Randi Childress singles in Maddie Johnson. But that was it for the offense as ELC went on to win 3-1, ending a sensational season for West Lyon.

