Young Professional Network hosting Morning Buzz event

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Morning Buzz is all about connecting and communicating.

“Morning Buzz is a networking opportunity that happens once a month with YPN. And we choose different Chamber members to rotate through the City of Sioux Falls. It happens from 7:30 to 9 a.m. It’s come and go as you please — low commitment, an easy way to make new connections,” said Casey Boerger, YPN manager.

Startup Sioux Falls is excited to host an event like this.

“Startup Sioux Falls is a great place for young business people to know about, whether they want to become an entrepreneur, themselves, and they want to know what resources are available. They should know about Startup Sioux Falls — we’re the best place to start for young business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Amos Beulow, communications coordinator for Startup Sioux Falls.

The Young Professionals Network is constantly looking for ways to bring members of the community together.

“YPN is a program of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, and our board of directors realized that we needed to create a space for young leaders to connect professionally and have that opportunity to network and gain those new connections,” said Boerger.

Being a member of either of these organizations is a great way to network.

“We only know what we know, and this is a wonderful town where everyone is willing to help as long as you put yourself out there and you ask,” said Vince Danh, YPN member and founder funder of Startup Sioux Falls. “Whether it’s joining the YPN or the Chamber or coming to Startup Sioux Falls, you will most likely find somebody who just connects with you. And hopefully, that leads to collaborative ideas down the road, and you never know what happens — you have the next executive director of a nonprofit or the next business owner or the next leader just coming together here.”

On the first Thursday of every month, you can check out the Morning Buzz.

