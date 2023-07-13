Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute Q&A: Heat and hydration as the temperatures climb

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s important to stay hydrated, especially when the temperatures rise.

Dr. Jared Friedman with Avera Emergency Medicine joined Dakota News Now to talk about what you should do to stay safe in the heat.

“The hot weather does play into our hydration status,” Dr. Friedman said. “In general, as the temperatures continue to increase, you are going to need to drink more water than you normally would. I would say that in general, most people don’t drink enough water on a regular day. But when the temperatures get up into that 90 and 100 degree range, we need to be drinking more water, especially those people that are outside. Student-athletes or construction workers, firefighters, many of those people that are out in the elements really need to drink a considerable amount more water. So certainly drinking water every 15, 20, or 30 minutes would be recommended when you are out there exerting yourself, really sweating, losing a lot of water from your body. So drinking eight ounces of water every 15 to 30 minutes would be a reasonable approach.”

“Dehydration is certainly a continuum of a problem that patients can have,” said Dr. Friedman. “It can be headaches. It could be lightheadedness, dizzyness, or certainly just feeling thirsty can be a sign of dehydration. Another way to know whether you are potentially drinking enough water is how often are you urinating. Is your urine light in color, which would be an indication that you are likely well-hydrated. If it’s darker in color or more concentrated, then likely you are not as hydrated as you should be.”

For more information, visit avera.org/medicalminute.

