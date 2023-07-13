Brown County sells regional jail building, lack of space remains an issue

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than a year after purchasing a $4.5 million building with the hopes of turning it into a regional jail facility, Brown County has sold the building.

The agreement was made this week at the Brown County Commission meeting. The Hub City Inc. building that the Commission agreed to purchase last year would be sold to the Aberdeen Development Corporation. CEO Mike Bockorny told Dakota News Now that the Aberdeen Development Corporation will immediately sell the property to Harris Machine Co, which is a manufacturing company based out of Oakes, North Dakota. Harris Machine has been looking to open a location in Aberdeen for some time.

The building was sold for $4 million, which means that the Brown County Commission took a loss of more than $500,000.

”We did realize a little bit of a loss over that time, but we also felt that it was best to get out from under the ongoing costs that are associated with owning a building,” said Brown County Commission Chair Duane Sutton.

Brown County had hoped that the state legislature would provide funding to help with the estimated $20 million cost it would take to turn the building into a regional jail. When that didn’t happen, the Commission decided to sell the building.

While Harris Machine Co. will bring around 100 new jobs to the Hub City, limited space in county jails is still an issue.

“We’re not the only ones in this position. We’ve got other counties that are in real desperate situations as far as being overcrowded or needing new or upgraded jail space,” said Sutton.

Despite the sale, the Brown County Commission hasn’t given up. Sutton says they are now looking at a plan to build a new facility.

”We’ve already committed that we will be contacting probably architects and/or contractors to work on providing us with quotes, plans, and schematics and so on for some form of jail,” said Sutton.

Brown County owns the property north of the courthouse across southeast Railroad Avenue. Sutton says that has been an option as far as a location for a possible new jail.

“We still have a critical need to expand our jail or build a new jail. The problem will be coming up with a space big enough to be able to build a new jail, and then of course, the money to build a new jail,” said Sutton.

Despite getting a ‘no’ this past session, Sutton said Brown County plans to once again petition the state legislature for funds.

In the meantime, Sutton said he was happy that the purchaser of the building is one that can better the community.

”We’re anxious to have them come to town, hire people, get up and running, and become a viable part of the Aberdeen community, and we know they will,” said Sutton

Representatives from Harris Machine said they’ve already started to hire employees for the Aberdeen plant. They hope to have 50 employees hired and ready to go when they start production, which they expect will be sometime around October.

