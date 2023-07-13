Duhamel testifies on Johnson’s Mount Rushmore bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson’s Mount Rushmore Protection Act was debated during the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands on Thursday.

South Dakota Sen. Helene Duhamel is the witness for this bill.

Johnson’s bill would “prohibit the use of federal funds to alter, change, destroy, or remove the likeness, the name of, or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.”

Johnson introduced the act in the 116th, 117th, and 118th Congress.

Johnson’s remarks can be viewed here.

Duhamel’s remarks can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.