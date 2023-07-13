Health officials concerned over energy drinks with high caffeine amounts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With pushes on social media, influencer-endorsed energy drinks are becoming more popular. That’s cause for concern for health officials and politicians, who are warning that those drinks are targeted toward children with unknown health effects.

The concern is specifically coming from Prime, an energy drink brand. While it sells non-caffeinated products like drink mixes, it also sells energy drinks that contain high amounts of the stimulant. A 12 oz. can of Prime contains 200mg of caffeine, considerably higher than other competitors. It’s catching the attention of national leaders as well.

“More than 100% of Red Bull and close to ten times as much as a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, close to ten times as much,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said.

While there’s been plenty of studies on the effects of caffeine in adults, less is known about what it can do to those under 18. Sanford Health Pediatrics Specialist Dr. Bianca Johnson said the flashy marketing and well-known promoters make children and teens easy potential customers.

“What’s concerning is they are being promoted by some YouTube influencers who have a huge following of middle school-age children, adolescents,” Johnson said.

Prime has stated that its energy drinks aren’t meant for anyone under the age of 18, but Johnson says that won’t stop children and teens from getting their hands on them.

“While there’s a small warning on the label of these Prime Energy drinks that they’re not for those under 18, they’re really being marketed for those under the age of 18,” Johnson said.

The concerns are what the drinks, as well as all energy drinks, will do to childhood development. Johnson said brain development as well as physiological changes are what medical professionals watch for the most. Even then, it’s the sleep that is most concerning.

“While we say that caffeine, moderate caffeine use is probably okay for adults, we don’t really have great studies that show the safety for children and adolescents. During childhood and adolescence, that’s a period of great growth. Not only for your body but also your brain,” Johnson said. “We know the effects of caffeine on your sleep. Even having one serving of caffeine, can affect your sleep for up to seven days later.”

