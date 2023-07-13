Hot Summer Nights returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hot Summer Nights took place Wednesday night at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds for its 30th anniversary.

The free event had music, a beer garden, and food trucks. The Sioux Falls Corvette Club and hundreds of Corvettes from across the country for a free Corvette car show, the Quick 60, brought to you by Nordstrom’s Automotive.

The event was a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Corvette Club’s charity, the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, and everyone had an opportunity to donate during the event.

“Always looking for a new car, it’s pretty cool. The newer ones are pretty awesome. We got ours, in 2007. When bought ours, we were told about 200 cars would be here, and I think there are probably close to 500. I’m really amazed how many people come to this,” said Nebraska resident Jessica Bridger.

On Thursday morning, there will be a group drive from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills.

