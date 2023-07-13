July 12th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sanford Red’s Jocelyn Nilson laid it out in the State “A” Summer Softball title game, collecting this bunt and firing to first for the out.

Sioux Falls Swim Team’s Lincoln Ahrendt reached for the photo finish in the 200 meter backstroke at the Sanford Invitational, winning a close one in a little over 2:16.

Randi Childress led the way for West Lyon in Iowa softball playoffs, driving in three runs with three hits including a home run for the Wildcats’ semifinal win.

Dustin Gulbrandson has made his mark at I-90 Speedway in the USRA Hobby Stocks, with win no. 33 this past weekend and becoming the track all-time leader.

And our top spot this week goes to Unity Christian’s Braedan Bosma, popping this ball out to right field to bring home the walk-off run in Substate playoffs.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

