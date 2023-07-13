Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

July 12th Plays of the Week

Top plays in Baseball, Auto Racing, Softball and Swimming
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sanford Red’s Jocelyn Nilson laid it out in the State “A” Summer Softball title game, collecting this bunt and firing to first for the out.

Sioux Falls Swim Team’s Lincoln Ahrendt reached for the photo finish in the 200 meter backstroke at the Sanford Invitational, winning a close one in a little over 2:16.

Randi Childress led the way for West Lyon in Iowa softball playoffs, driving in three runs with three hits including a home run for the Wildcats’ semifinal win.

Dustin Gulbrandson has made his mark at I-90 Speedway in the USRA Hobby Stocks, with win no. 33 this past weekend and becoming the track all-time leader.

And our top spot this week goes to Unity Christian’s Braedan Bosma, popping this ball out to right field to bring home the walk-off run in Substate playoffs.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

Christopher's big night leads Canaries to 4th straight win
Canaries keep win streak going against Kansas City
West Lyon Baseball team was motivated to make state tournament
West Lyon baseball team was inspired to make state tournament
SF East rolls past SF West 14-4 on Military Night at Harmodon Park
SF East rolls to 14-4 win over SF West on Military Night at Harmodon Park
Myah Selland receives Community Service Award from Gatorade for Her Turn Foundation
Myah Selland honored at Gatorade Awards Tuesday night in Los Angeles