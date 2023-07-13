Avera Medical Minute
A Little Warmer Today

Some Storms this Evening, Tonight
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Thursday with plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will roll back into the region this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most. There’s also a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later this evening into tonight around the region, but the severe weather threat will be low. We should see clearing conditions for Friday with highs back in the 80s.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the 80s around for high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like we should be dry both days. Temperatures will stay nice early next week with low 80s for most of us. There’s a slight chance of rain next Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the end of next week, things will be heating up fast! Highs by the end of next week and the beginning of that weekend look to be back in the 90s!

