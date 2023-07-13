Avera Medical Minute
Medicaid expansion informational and navigation sessions happening this month

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health announced an expansion of Medicaid coverage in the state.

As of July 1, more people qualify for Medicaid, allowing them access to essential healthcare services. To help the community navigate the enrollment process and understand the benefits of Medicaid expansion, SDUIH will be hosting a series of informational and navigation sessions.

“It is so important for people to come out and get a chance to see if you qualify,” lead organizer Melissa McCauley said. “The age limits have changed, the guidelines have changed, incomes have changed, but also the benefits.”

The first session will be on Thursday, but more will be held on July 17 and 22 at the SDUIH clinic located at 300 North Phillips Avenue.

