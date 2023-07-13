Avera Medical Minute
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Union County Sheriff’s office says on July 8, its deputies pulled over a car on Interstate 29 for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

At that time, they found a 14-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat.

Investigations determined the 33-year-old man driving the vehicle and the 29-year-old female passenger drove 18 hours to St. Louis to pick the boy up, and were taking him to Montana.

Missouri authorities are now in the process of returning the teen to that state.

The two adults are charged with several crimes, including contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is still active, and more charges are pending.

