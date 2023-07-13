Myah Selland honored at Gatorade Awards Tuesday night in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA (Dakota News Now) -Myah Selland was honored last night at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards in Los Angeles after a great career with the Jackrabbits.

The Sanborn native Co-founded Her Turn in 2022 with teammate Tori Nelson. It’s a non-profit organization designed to create more equitable sporting opportunities for girls and young women in Brookings. Her Turn provides scholarships for recipients to attend an overnight, SDSU sports camp at no cost, in addition to equipment and transportation.

Myah was much more than just a basketball standout during her time at South Dakota State. These awards are for collegiate athletes in all sports for their efforts both on and off the court. This was year 20 that Gatorade has honored 12 athletes nation-wide each year.

They were also at the ESPYS tonight in Los Angeles.

