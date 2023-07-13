No Labels looking at 2024 bipartisan ‘unity ticket’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A political organization is trying to pave the way for a potential presidential unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election. Holly Paige, Senior Advisor for No Labels joined Dakota News Now to discuss their mission to bridge the political divide.

“We’ve been at this a long time, 13 years, and we’ve actually had tremendous success. Our organization helped create the Problem Solvers Caucus in the United States House of Representatives. Currently, it’s an independent caucus of the house but it stands at 64 members and half Democrat, half Republican, and they have been central in working with their Senate allies in passing a tremendous amount of constructive bipartisan legislation, including the Heart Infrastructure Bill, the Chips Act the Electoral Reform Act and the Gun Safety Act,” Paige said.

