Noem’s workforce ads receive nearly 250 million impressions

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Almost 250 million people have viewed Gov. Kristi Noem’s Freedom Works Here workforce recruitment ads.

According to Noem’s office, hundreds of applicants in the process of moving to the state were given a “Freedom Works Here” South Dakota license plate.

“The continued success of this workforce campaign has been so encouraging,” said Gov. Noem. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins the economic race. These ad views are turning into inquiries, and this license plate will help seal the deal to bring these families to South Dakota.”

Almost 2,500 people have applied to find jobs in South Dakota, according to Noem’s office. States with the most applicants so far are California (388), Texas (197), Florida (185), New York (107), and Arizona (96).

A map showing applicant locations can be seen here.

