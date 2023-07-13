Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead in northwest Iowa house fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters discovered a deceased female when responding to a house fire in Milford, Iowa, Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 7:23 a.m. at 1007 L Ave. A neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

The Milford Fire Department requested help from the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department before leaving the station. 

On arrival, the home had smoke leaking from multiple locations. 

Authorities report that the fire was in the living room. While the fire was being extinguished, responders discovered a deceased female in the living room. 

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. 

The Milford Fire Department was assisted by the Milford Police Department, The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department, Milford Utilities, Black Hills Energy, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and the Dickinson County Communications Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lewis Drug on East 26th Street in...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

Tornado
Tornadoes briefly touch down in Siouxland on Wednesday
Helene Duhamel
Duhamel testifies on Johnson’s Mount Rushmore bill
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists.
South Dakota’s 988 mental health hotline celebrates first anniversary
According to Noem’s office, hundreds of applicants in the process of moving to the state were...
Noem’s workforce ads receive nearly 250 million impressions