Pierre continuing to grow with cleaner water, downtown revitalization

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Water has been a big topic of discussion around Pierre recently, with the city beginning distribution of water from its new water treatment facility in December.

The plant replaced the city’s previous system of aging wells, which were showing increasing PH levels and mineral content.

The $37 million facility is the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.

Notably, the project received a large amount of support from residents, with 73 percent of voters approving the project in 2018.

“For me, it is quite exciting and rewarding to see us go from an aging system to something that’s going to serve the community for many years and that the residents overwhelmingly supported that in public vote even though it did increase the amount they have to pay for water,” said City Project Manager, Gidget Palmer.

The facility treats roughly 6.5 million gallons of water every day in the summer and 2 million gallons a day in the winter.

City officials are hoping to breathe new life into the downtown area, starting with replacing the old City Hall location with a mixed-use development.

The city recently vacated a portion of Chappelle Street to create one large property. Plans include a 60-room apartment complex and an 80-room hotel, as well as some office and retail space.

The $30 million project is the largest private investment in Pierre since the late 1800s.

“Pierre’s a small capital, 13,000 people. So these types of investments are huge, not only for employment-wise but just for the quality of life issues and additional housing,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “Additional opportunities not only for employment but for our residents, too.”

Crews are currently working on site preparation with construction expected to begin in 2024.

